Much colder air has arrived

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s the calm after the storm here in Central Alabama. After a round of severe and devastating thunderstorms that produced multiple tornadoes across the state yesterday, things have quieted down on this Friday.

It will be a breezy day today. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be a pretty day by any means, but it will be quiet compared to yesterday. Low clouds are blanketing the area this morning as cold air pours into Alabama. Those clouds will hold firm throughout the day with little to no sunshine in the forecast. In fact, there could be a few sprinkles as just enough moisture may get squeezed out. The farther north you are in the state, the higher this chance is.

The low clouds will hold highs in the 40s, making for a very chilly day. Pair that with wind gusts of 20-30 mph all day long and it won’t be a fun day to be outside. It will probably feel like it’s in the 30s for most of the day.

Temperatures will head up over the next several days. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the sun returns this weekend with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will still struggle on Saturday, only reaching the upper 40s. Upper 50s return then on Sunday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will again feature dry weather despite there being more clouds. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s for any holiday events being held outdoors.

A chance of scattered showers exists Monday night and Tuesday. This shouldn’t amount to much as models show very light rainfall totals during this time. Skies will definitely be mostly cloudy, so at the minimum expect plenty of clouds here.

Another chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms is in the forecast for Wednesday. Many will stay dry, but the chance is there for scattered shower and isolated thunderstorms activity.

Rain chances return next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The better chance of rain next week currently looks to be Wednesday night and Thursday with another cold front. It’s far too early to get into specifics at this time. What we can say is showers and some thunderstorms are possible as that system pushes through Alabama. Even this rain chance isn’t overwhelmingly high; it sits at around 50%.

Temperatures next week will warm back up considerably. Expect highs in the upper 60s and 70s for most everyone from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s. A shot of colder air arrives heading into next weekend follow Thursday’s rain chance, but it doesn’t look overly cold at this time.

