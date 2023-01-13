Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NWS: At least EF2 damage in Selma, EF3 damage in Autauga County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed Thursday’s severe weather damage in Dallas and Autauga Counties was caused by a tornado.

According to NWS, the damage is consistent with at least an EF2 tornado in Dallas County and an EF3 tornado in Autauga County.

The NWS said that the damage in Autauga County was confirmed near the Kingston Community. The death total in Autauga County rests at seven after a missing person was found dead Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials say search and recovery efforts will continue throughout the day and weekend.

In Dallas County, downtown Selma took a direct hit with the tornado toppling buildings, flipping cars, and lifting debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air, based on radar and reports.

NWS says while it can confirm the damage in both areas was done by a tornado, it is unknown if it was a continuous path of damage.

More information on the damage is expected to be released within the coming days. NWS is also conducting surveys in multiple areas, including Tallapoosa, Elmore and Perry Counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Jhavarske Jackson has been convicted of manslaughter and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge