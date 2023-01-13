Advertise
Teen injured in Jan. 3 Autauga County crash dies days after vigil

Photos of Lane Martin, a 17-year-old Prattville resident who was killed following a Jan. 3...
Photos of Lane Martin, a 17-year-old Prattville resident who was killed following a Jan. 3 crash in Autauga County.(Source: The Martin Family)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lane Martin, a Prattville teen who was involved in a serious vehicle crash during severe weather on Jan. 3, has died from his injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released confirmation of a traffic fatality at the same location and time as Martin’s crash, but did not release the victim’s name due to his status as a minor.

ALEA said the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. that Tuesday when the victim’s 2003 Ford F-150 truck struck a street sign and then a tree on U.S. Highway 31 near the 193 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Prattville, in Autauga County.

Martin was the focus of a candlelight vigil on Tuesday as his friends and community rallied to support his recovery efforts.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Lane Martin, 17.
Lane Martin, 17.(Lindsey Martin)

