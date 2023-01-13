‘This is a tragedy’: Montgomery airport breaks silence after worker’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is speaking out for the first time since one of its workers was publicly identified in a fatal industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The airport said Courtney Edwards was working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

“This is a tragedy that strikes everyone very deeply,” said MGM Executive Director Wade Davis. “Montgomery Regional Airport is a tight knit community and if a member of that community is lost, we all share the grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, Edwards died after she was “ingested into an engine” of the plane.

Funeral services for Edwards were held Friday afternoon. She leaves behind her mother and three children.

A GoFundMe has been established to support her family.

