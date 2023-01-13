‘This is a tragedy,’ Montgomery airport says of worker who died in NYE accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport is speaking more in depth, offering condolences to the family of a worker who died in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

“This is a tragedy that strikes everyone very deeply,” said MGM Executive Director Wade Davis. “Montgomery Regional Airport is a tight knit community and if a member of that community is lost, we all share the grief.”

The victim, Courtney Edwards, was publicly identified by her union representatives days after the accident. The airport said Friday that Edwards, whom it had not previously identified by name for privacy reasons, had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Davis added.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, Edwards died after she was “ingested into an engine” of the plane.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon. She leaves behind her mother and three children.

A GoFundMe has been established to support her family.

