Tornado relief drive planned by WSFA, Central Alabama Community Foundation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., you can call a phone number to make a donation. The number will be released on Wednesday.

If you’d like to donate right now online or by texting ALRELIEF to 44321.

Your donation will help all local tornado survivors in their rebuilding and recovery efforts.

