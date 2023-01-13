Trooper recovering after tree falls on patrol vehicle during storms

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a marine trooper was injured as strong storms swept across central Alabama Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, the trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park around 1:30 p.m. in Tallapoosa County.

A viewer-submitted photo shows a large pine tree on the hood of the Dodge Charger patrol car. The photo also shows extensive damage to the car’s roof and trunk.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital treatment and is currently recovering, officials said. The extent of the trooper’s injuries were not released.

