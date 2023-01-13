Advertise
Trooper recovering after tree falls on patrol vehicle during storms

An Alabama state trooper is recovering after strong storms damaged his patrol vehicle.
An Alabama state trooper is recovering after strong storms damaged his patrol vehicle.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a marine trooper was injured as strong storms swept across central Alabama Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, the trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park around 1:30 p.m. in Tallapoosa County.

A viewer-submitted photo shows a large pine tree on the hood of the Dodge Charger patrol car. The photo also shows extensive damage to the car’s roof and trunk.

The trooper was transported to a local hospital treatment and is currently recovering, officials said. The extent of the trooper’s injuries were not released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

