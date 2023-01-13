Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those...
The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released an official statement, as well as a statement via social media, in reaction to the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people on Thursday.

The former Auburn football coach, in his social media statement as the storm was actively coming through Alabama, sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.

He also thanked first responders “who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims,” and advised people to avoid the most significantly damaged areas at this time so first responders could have easy access to provide assistance.

On Friday, Tuberville released his full official statement regarding the storm impact, which you can read below:

“I join all Alabamians in praying for the impacted families and mourning the lives lost to the extreme weather in our state this week. We’re also praying for those whose lives have been put on pause as they find their homes and neighborhoods torn apart. Amid this time of death and destruction, I know the strength and spirit of Alabama’s communities will prevail as we rebuild.

“Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Thursday following the storms. We are blessed to have dedicated first responders and state officials working around the clock to get Alabamians out of harm’s way and put our communities back together. I strongly support Governor Ivey’s work so far and have full faith in our state’s emergency relief network. I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and my team stands ready to offer any assistance needed by Alabamians during ongoing recovery efforts.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Latest News

Ashley Bowerman reports from Selma as efforts to rebuild have now begun
Tornado cleanup begins in Selma
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
‘This is a tragedy’: Montgomery airport breaks silence after worker’s death
We spoke with EMA Director Ernie Baggett regarding the rising death toll in the wake of...
Death toll now 7 after tornado hits Autauga County
Tornado touches down near Selma papermill
NWS: At least EF2 damage in Selma, EF3 damage in Autauga County
Jhavarske Jackson has been convicted of manslaughter and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids