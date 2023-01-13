U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released an official statement, as well as a statement via social media, in reaction to the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people on Thursday.

The former Auburn football coach, in his social media statement as the storm was actively coming through Alabama, sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.

He also thanked first responders “who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims,” and advised people to avoid the most significantly damaged areas at this time so first responders could have easy access to provide assistance.

On Friday, Tuberville released his full official statement regarding the storm impact, which you can read below:

“I join all Alabamians in praying for the impacted families and mourning the lives lost to the extreme weather in our state this week. We’re also praying for those whose lives have been put on pause as they find their homes and neighborhoods torn apart. Amid this time of death and destruction, I know the strength and spirit of Alabama’s communities will prevail as we rebuild.

“Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Thursday following the storms. We are blessed to have dedicated first responders and state officials working around the clock to get Alabamians out of harm’s way and put our communities back together. I strongly support Governor Ivey’s work so far and have full faith in our state’s emergency relief network. I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and my team stands ready to offer any assistance needed by Alabamians during ongoing recovery efforts.”

