Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

Children had just enough time to find shelter before the tornado hit.
Children had just enough time to find shelter before the tornado hit.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility.

Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.

“Definitely lucky to be alive,” said church secretary Betty Roberts.

The terrifying moment is one the staff says they will never forget. They recall the moment the tornado hit.

“All of a sudden the lights went out and all you could hear was like a freight train slamming through the building, and all I could do was jump on top of my kids and protect them,” said day care teacher Shana Latham. “It was just a true act of God that protected us yesterday.”

Some teachers hunkered down in bathrooms. Roberts said she took shelter in an office with eight babies.

“Jesus protect us, just protect us. That’s all I was saying,” Roberts said.

The original idea was to shelter in the hallways.

“We would have been sustained damage had we been in the hallway,” said day care teacher Sheila Stockman.

The main church building also has roof damage and structural damage. This is just one example of widespread damage across the city.

The teachers say it’s still unclear what will come next for the day care. They hope to rebuild.

According to the National Weather Service, the damage is consistent with at least an EF2 tornado in Dallas County.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Latest News

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
NWS details storm that caused damage across Southeast
NWS details storm that caused damage across Southeast
Selma recovering after EF2 tornado hits downtown
Selma recovering after EF2 tornado hits downtown
Autauga County picking up the pieces after deadly tornado
Autauga County picking up the pieces after deadly tornado