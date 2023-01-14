Advertise
AT&T waiving overage fees for Dallas County customers impacted by tornado

Power lines are downed on Chestnut Blvd. in Selma, Ala., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after a tornado...
Power lines are downed on Chestnut Blvd. in Selma, Ala., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after a tornado passed through the area. Rescuers raced Friday to find survivors in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - AT&T is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for Dallas County customers impacted by Thursday’s severe weather.

The phone company said this includes AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers with billing addresses in the following zip codes:

  • 36701
  • 36702
  • 36703
  • 36758
  • 36759
  • 36761
  • 36767
  • 36773
  • 36775

The National Weather Service said damage in Selma is consistent with at least an EF-2 tornado. The storm caused power outages and cellular service disruptions.

AT&T will be providing this support through Jan. 19.

