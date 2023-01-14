AT&T waiving overage fees for Dallas County customers impacted by tornado

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - AT&T is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for Dallas County customers impacted by Thursday’s severe weather.

The phone company said this includes AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers with billing addresses in the following zip codes:

36701

36702

36703

36758

36759

36761

36767

36773

36775

The National Weather Service said damage in Selma is consistent with at least an EF-2 tornado. The storm caused power outages and cellular service disruptions.

AT&T will be providing this support through Jan. 19.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.