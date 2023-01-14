Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado.

“God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard.

Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or a complete loss, and one Selma native says many people living in the area grew up there.

“I was born here in Selma,” Arthur Hobbs said, “I’ve been here 67 years.”

Resident Gerald Banks said the neighborhood will have a long road to recovery.

“They’re going to have to rebuild every house here,” Banks said.

Officials on Saturday provided an update on relief efforts on the local, state, and federal level.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) said federal relief is on the way, but survivors will still need to help each other with clean up efforts.

“I think it’s critically important that neighbor help neighbor until we get state and federal resources,” Sewell said.

Dallas County Emergency Management Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe said in order for Selma to be declared a federal desire, storm survivors must take photos of damage in debris before cleaning it up.

“We need as much damage as possible if a federal [disaster] is declared for individual assistance and public assistance,” Stiles-Crusoe said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins urged people to stay away from disaster areas in the city unless you are volunteering with clean up, or you are a resident of the area.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in effect for the city.

