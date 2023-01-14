Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief

Homes are either flattened or received substantial damage.
Homes are either flattened or received substantial damage.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado.

“God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard.

Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or a complete loss, and one Selma native says many people living in the area grew up there.

“I was born here in Selma,” Arthur Hobbs said, “I’ve been here 67 years.”

Resident Gerald Banks said the neighborhood will have a long road to recovery.

“They’re going to have to rebuild every house here,” Banks said.

Officials on Saturday provided an update on relief efforts on the local, state, and federal level.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7) said federal relief is on the way, but survivors will still need to help each other with clean up efforts.

“I think it’s critically important that neighbor help neighbor until we get state and federal resources,” Sewell said.

Dallas County Emergency Management Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe said in order for Selma to be declared a federal desire, storm survivors must take photos of damage in debris before cleaning it up.

“We need as much damage as possible if a federal [disaster] is declared for individual assistance and public assistance,” Stiles-Crusoe said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins urged people to stay away from disaster areas in the city unless you are volunteering with clean up, or you are a resident of the area.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew is still in effect for the city.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
A multi-vehicle crash has forced lanes of Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County to close.
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
Photos of Lane Martin, a 17-year-old Prattville resident who was killed following a Jan. 3...
Teen injured in Jan. 3 Autauga County crash dies days after vigil
Jhavarske Jackson has been convicted of manslaughter and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids

Latest News

State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying damage and talking with...
State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting
"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado