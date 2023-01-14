Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community.

“It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed.

The mayor added east Selma has seen devastating damage, saying that people will be without power for a while because “the distribution system is shot,” and “many of the power poles are down.”

Despite the devastating damage, there were no fatalities confirmed in the queen city.

Selma City Council President Billy Young called the miracle an act of God.

“People were in these homes that are now decimated,” Young said. “But yet I’m having a conversation with them, and they’re walking and they’re not injured and they’re talking to me. That goes to my faith.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents the 7th Congressional District, said she has already begin working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the White House to get assistance for those working on the ground.

“My office has already reached out to the White House to expedite any disaster relief that we can get,” Sewell said.

Officials believe by working together, Selma will be built back better than before.

“We will build back better, and we will get the resources we need,” Sewell said. “Until then, we have to continue to help each other.”

