Governor appoints new sheriff for Autauga County

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed a new sheriff to take the place of the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Ivey appointed Mark Harrell to serve Sedinger’s term beginning Monday. Chief Deputy David Hill is serving as interim sheriff until then.

Following Sedinger’s death last month, Ivey’s spokeswoman said the governor would appoint someone for the full term rather than hold a special election.

Harrell ran against Sedinger in the 2022 election, but lost out to him in the Republican primary. Next week would have started Sedinger’s third term as sheriff.

Harrell is a veteran who has spent more than two decades with the Prattville Police Department. He has worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration task force on cases at state, federal and municipal levels.

During his campaign, Harrell said he wanted to secure more funding for the sheriff’s office from the Autauga County Commission. He also said he wants to get a new training facility for deputies.

Sedinger died on Dec. 26 following a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

At the same time as Harrell’s appointment, Ivey also appointed Jessica Sanders as district judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit. Her term also begins Monday.

