Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Governor appoints new sheriff for Autauga County

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Mark Harrell as sheriff of Autauga County.
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Mark Harrell as sheriff of Autauga County.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed a new sheriff to take the place of the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger.

Ivey appointed Mark Harrell to serve Sedinger’s term beginning Monday. Chief Deputy David Hill is serving as interim sheriff until then.

Following Sedinger’s death last month, Ivey’s spokeswoman said the governor would appoint someone for the full term rather than hold a special election.

Harrell ran against Sedinger in the 2022 election, but lost out to him in the Republican primary. Next week would have started Sedinger’s third term as sheriff.

Harrell is a veteran who has spent more than two decades with the Prattville Police Department. He has worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration task force on cases at state, federal and municipal levels.

During his campaign, Harrell said he wanted to secure more funding for the sheriff’s office from the Autauga County Commission. He also said he wants to get a new training facility for deputies.

Sedinger died on Dec. 26 following a brief battle with cancer. He was 72 years old.

At the same time as Harrell’s appointment, Ivey also appointed Jessica Sanders as district judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit. Her term also begins Monday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Cold weather returns...
Severe weather threat ends, cold weather arrives tonight
1/12/2023 Tornado Damage up Co. Rd. 23 in the Lightwood Road Community. Danny Guthrie.
Autauga County reports deaths after Thursday storms
Terry Brandon Cumbie has been charged with capital murder in a Hope Hull murder investigation.
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

Latest News

Power lines are downed on Chestnut Blvd. in Selma, Ala., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after a tornado...
AT&T waiving overage fees for Dallas County customers impacted by tornado
Autauga County tornado recovery
Autauga County tornado recovery
Selma tornado damage
Selma tornado damage
County Road 12: Million steak man
County Road 12: Million steak man