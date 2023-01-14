Remaining dry and chilly through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will linger through the start of our Saturday, gradually clearing as we push towards the afternoon. Winds will be noticeable out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be chilly, afternoon highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s today.

Tonight will be cold. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light to calm. Low temperatures will dip into the 20s and 30s.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast Sunday. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sky conditions remain mostly clear during the night with lows hovering around freezing and light to calm winds.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 60s. Clouds build during the night and rain chances return, as passing showers are possible. Lows will hover in the 50s thanks to the clouds and southerly winds.

Cold Saturday, but sunshine warms us up Sunday! More mild temps and wet weather returns next workweek... (WSFA 12 News)

Light rain showers are scattered across the area on Tuesday. If you don’t see the rain expect plenty of clouds. Afternoon highs will be warm, in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower or two could linger into Tuesday night, otherwise clouds stay in place and lows remain in the 50s.

The better chance for rain, potential storms, next week will be Wednesday night into Thursday, all thanks to another cold front that will sweep across the state.

Ahead of the front, Temperatures Wednesday will climb well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows Wednesday night will be near 60 degrees with cloudy skies and rain and storms possible.

While it is too early to get into specifics at this time, just know showers and storms are possible mid-to-late week. Something we will watch closely and update intensity and timing with each new forecast model run that comes out this weekend and through the start of the week ahead.

Thursday we keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast under a partly cloudy sky. Highs remain warm, around 70 degrees as the front moves out of the area. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 40s Thursday night with fair skies.

A shower is possible next Friday, but most look to remain dry. A mostly sunny sky looks to prevail late next week with afternoon highs cooling slightly in the middle 60s, with the cooler trend lingering into next weekend.

