Sheriff: Deputy exposed to ‘hazardous substance,’ saved by Narcan

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies is recovering after being exposed to a “hazardous substance” while responding to a call.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, authorities said the sheriff’s office was responding to a 911 call of a possible drug overdose at a residence on Lee Road 399 in Smiths Station.

Once there, officials said Michael Shane Bodine Green, 29, was located. He reportedly told deputies that he did not need assistance. Authorities later determined Green had an outstanding warrant for murder in Russell County. Officials said Green resisted arrest, which led to deputies using a taser. He was ultimately secured and was being transported to the Lee County Detention Center.

While en route, officials said the deputy transporting Green became disoriented and suffered difficulty breathing.

“He deputy stopped near the intersection of US Hwy 280 and Lee Road 183 in the Salem community and notified the sheriff’s communication center that he was in distress,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said multiple agencies responded to the deputy’s location and found him “weak and barely responsive.” Assisting deputies immediately applied Narcan and the deputy was transported to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center, according to Lee County officials.

The deputy was stabilized at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office said Green was also transported to the ER and was expected to be transported to Russell County upon release.

Officials are continuing to investigate the type and source of the substance.

“Probabilities indicate that the deputy was exposed to the hazardous substance, likely Fentanyl, during the process of taking Green into custody,” said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid illegally used recreationally by mixing with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. It can be neutralized by naloxone commonly known as Narcan.”

