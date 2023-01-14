State officials survey tornado damage in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State officials were on the ground in Autauga County Saturday surveying tornado damage and talking with victims’ families. Seven people died as a result of Thursday’s storm.

“Our hearts are broken for the fatalities that have been in the community, and we went out in some of those areas and talked with some of the family members, and it’s just heartbreaking,” said Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter.

Officials said they are working as a team to bring more assistance to the area.

“Definitely pulling together to pull our resources together to make sure we take care of these individuals that suffered tremendous property loss, but most importantly, they suffered the loss of life, so we want to make sure we are here for them and making sure that we know that we’re going to get through this together,” said Alabama House Rep. Kelvin Lawrence.

EMA Director Ernie Baggott said search and rescue efforts are over as the focus now shifts to recovery.

“Today, we’re starting to process volunteers in and get them out to the different areas,” Baggott said.

Cleanup is in full swing as crews work to get debris picked up and power back on.

“It’ll be several months before the people are able to actually say our property is cleaned up,” Baggott said.

The tornado’s path of destruction stretches for miles. Officials say hundreds of homes are damaged or destroyed in Old Kingston, Posey’s Crossroads, White City, and Marbury.

It will be a long road ahead for these families, but the state of Alabama promises to have their back.

“Continue to work together. We’ve seen that today. It’s neighbor helping neighbor, and I think that’s what’s going to get them together stronger and faster and make them even better,” Ledbetter said.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service show the tornado in Autauga County to be at least an EF-3.

If you would like to help with the clean-up efforts or would like to donate to help the families who have lost everything, please contact the Central Alabama Community Foundation at 334-264-6223. You can mail a check payable to CACF to 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

You can also drop off items at the Prattville City Hall. The items that will be accepted at City Hall are:

• Water/Drinks

• Paper products (paper plates, bowls, paper towels, toilet paper)

• Disposable utensils

• Garbage bags

• Diapers (all sizes)

• Wipes

• Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush)

• New in the package for all ages (socks and undergarments)

• New blankets

• Work gloves

