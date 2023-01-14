Advertise
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California

Massive sinkhole closes highway in California’s San Mateo County as heavy rain has hit the area. (Source: Caltrans District 4/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday.

According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure.

The California Highway Patrol said it officially closed the highway at around 3 a.m. Thursday. CHP said it was at the same location where a dip in the road had caused a temporary closure on Wednesday.

A video shared by Caltrans District 4 showed a deep hole wider than a traffic lane.

The highway reportedly remained closed on Friday in both directions from State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road, and Caltrans did not give an immediate time for its reopening.

The transportation department advised drivers traveling to Half Moon Bay to take State Route 1 while the highway closure was in place.

According to The Associated Press, a series of storms has walloped California since late December, leaving at least 19 people dead. On Friday, 6,000 people were under evacuation orders and another 20,000 households were without power with more rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

