Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Birmingham woman.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people, including an Alabama men’s basketball player, have been charged with capital murder in relation to an early Sunday morning shooting near The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Darius Hairston Miles, a junior on the University of Alabama men’s basketball team, was arrested after 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been arrested and charged with capital murder along with Miles.

Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon their arrival, the driver of the vehicle told authorities that the suspects had fired shots into his car, killing Harris.

Police said that the driver had stopped at the Walker of Champions to call for help, but the shooting took place on Grace Street off of University Boulevard.

The driver told police that he has returned fire and believed he had struck one of the suspects.

After speaking with witnesses and viewing video surveillance, police were able to develop and locate suspects, one of which had indeed been struck by gunfire and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it appears that the shooting was the results of a minor argument between the suspects and the victims after they encountered each other on The Strip.

In a statement to WBRC, the University of Alabama athletics department said they offer their “deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident.” They confirmed that Miles is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.

Separately, the University of Alabama released a statement.

Miles and Davis are being held without bond.

