First Alert: Rain/storm chances return this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured plenty of sunshine. South winds helped temperatures rise back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear during the night with lows hovering around freezing and light to calm winds.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s. Clouds build during the evening and into the night. Rain chances return, as passing showers are possible. Lows will hover in the 50s thanks to the clouds and southerly winds.

Rain showers are scattered across the area on Tuesday. If you don’t see the rain expect plenty of clouds. Afternoon highs will be warm, in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A shower or two could linger into Tuesday night, otherwise clouds stay in place and lows remain in the 50s.

The better chance for rain, potential storms, next week will be Wednesday into Thursday, all thanks to another cold front that will sweep across the state.

Ahead of the front, Temperatures Wednesday will climb well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows Wednesday night will be near 60 degrees with cloudy skies and rain and storms possible.

Thursday we keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs remain warm, around 70 degrees as the front moves out of the area. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 40s Thursday night with fair skies.

While it is too early to get into specifics at this time, just know showers and storms are possible mid-to-late week. Something we will watch closely and update intensity and timing with each new forecast model run that comes out this weekend and through the start of the week ahead.

Drier conditions are in the forecast for Friday. A mostly sunny sky looks to prevail late week with afternoon highs cooling slightly in the middle 60s, with the cooler trend lingering into next weekend.

Long ran forecast models indicate rain and storms returning to the forecast next weekend. Saturday looks wet, with highs only warming into the 50s and 60s under cloudy skies. Saturday night lows will hover in the 40s with clouds sticking around. A shower or two is possible on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

