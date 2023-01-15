Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)(Brett Davis | AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS. Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash in Athens-Clarke County in Georgia, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the road before striking two power poles and several trees.

LeCroy was the driver and was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Willock was the passenger and died at the scene.

Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash and remain in stable condition.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the University of Georgia Athletic Association said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated winning their second consecutive national championship at a parade in Athens on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Photos of Lane Martin, a 17-year-old Prattville resident who was killed following a Jan. 3...
Teen injured in Jan. 3 Autauga County crash dies days after vigil
Jhavarske Jackson has been convicted of manslaughter and two counts of first-degree robbery.
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
Children had just enough time to find shelter before the tornado hit.
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., enter Ebenezer Baptist Church, on Jan. 11,...
LIVE: President Biden gives remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
Photos of the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine
A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory...
Deaths from strike on Ukraine apartment building rise to 25