Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information is available at this time.

