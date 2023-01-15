Ways you can help the victims of the deadly tornados

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community support started rolling in immediately after tornados impacted multiple areas in the state. As those begin the long journey of rebuilding, there are many different ways the public can help.

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Central Alabama Community Foundation to host the Central Alabama Tornado Relief Drive.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., you can call a phone number to donate. The number will be released Wednesday.

If you’d like to donate right now online or by texting ALRELIEF to 44321.

City of Selma

The city is in need of non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers. Donations can be dropped off at the Dallas County Courthouse located at 105 Lauderdale St. in Selma. In addition, the Red Cross is stationed at Selma High School, located at 2180 Broad St., and is accepting donations as well.

Selma residents that have been impacted by the tornado, the city has tarps, water, and electrolyte drinks available at the courthouse.

Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Autauga County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund has been created to assist citizens that the storms have impacted. Funds will be used to support both the immediate as well as long-term needs of citizens in Autauga County.

In addition to monetary contributions, the City of Prattville will provide a disaster relief drop-off location at City Hall located at 101 W Main Street.

The following items may be dropped off at the front entrance of City Hall.

Water/Drinks

Paper products (paper plates or bowls, paper towels, toilet paper)

Disposable utensils

Garbage bags

Diapers (all sizes)

Wipes

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrush)

New in the package for all ages (socks and undergarments)

New blankets

Work gloves

To donate, you can mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL., or click here.

Donation drop off at Faulkner University

The Faulkner University Physical Therapy program is holding a donation drop-off site on Monday, Jan. 16th. It will be held at 5421 Atlanta Hwy in Montgomery. They will be accepting any donation items, including cash. However, they have specifically asked for the following items:

Personal hygiene items

Tarps

Ponchos

Totes

5-gallon buckets with lids

Diapers (all sizes)

Wipes

Bottled water

Black Belt Community Foundation

The Black Belt Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations and has released the following statement.

Our hearts and prayers go out to our family and friends of the Black Belt Community for those affected by the storms that passed through our region today. We are a resilient community, and we will work hard to come back better and stronger. You can join the BBCF in helping our folks to recover! If you would like to help in this effort, please click here.

River Region United Way

The River Region United Way has created a Disaster Relief Fund. This is an ongoing fund to support the critical needs of victims due to a disaster.

Donations are accepted by:

Texting DISASTER23 to 41444

Visit the website here , Click DONATE, and Designate to “DISASTER.”

