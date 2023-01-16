Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama’s Nate Oats addresses media following arrest of player

Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Monday following the arrest...
Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Monday following the arrest of a player over the weekend.(WBRC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama men’s basketball head coach Nate Oats spoke to the media on Monday following the arrest of a player over the weekend.

Oats was scheduled to speak to the media as the Crimson Tide are set to face Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Darius Harston Miles, a player on the Alabama basketball team, was arrested and charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the death of Jamea Jonae.

Jonae died after suspects shot into a car she was occupying. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been arrested and charged with capital murder along with Miles.

READ MORE: Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting

“I’ve got three daughters,” Oats said. “It went through my mind how it easily could have been one of mine (daughters). Tough situation. Talked to Darius’ mother multiple times yesterday.”

“Very hard situation on both accounts,” Oats added. “So, just to continue to pray for Jamea and her family, although I didn’t know them. Certainly in our thoughts and prayers. Continuing to pray for Darius’ situation, too. It’s just an unfortunate situation that I wish we weren’t having to deal with today.”

Oats said it is a tragedy what happened all around, but especially for Jonae’s family.

“It’s really a tragedy all around,” Oats said. “Especially for Jamea and her family. Wish we weren’t having to address the situation. We have to pull together as a team at this point... be there for each other.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

Latest News

UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash