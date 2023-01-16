Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

City of Eutaw trying to recover from 3 tornadoes in 9 months

Storm Damage in Eutaw Al
Storm Damage in Eutaw Al(Corey Martin)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - During the severe storms on Thursday, Eutaw was hit with a tornado for the third time in nine months.

Town officials called a news conference Friday morning and released some numbers based on their assessment of the damage so far.

Town leaders say at one point, dozens of homes were without power and 33 homes sustained damage in the storm, 3 of them destroyed.

Mayor LaTasha Johnson says they could use some volunteers to help city work crews clean up the mess such as fallen trees and limbs. The mayor and city councilwoman Tracey Hunter made a point to say this was the third time Eutaw had been hit by a tornado since April 2022. They encouraged their fellow residents to focus on unity and patience and allow city crews to do their part to get the town cleaned up.

“We’re asking people, we’re asking volunteers to help out and help us remove some of the debris because we have a lot of trees down in different areas,” said Mayor Johnson.

“It’s devastating for the community, but as I stated, unity is very important and I feel that once we have unity, the job will get done,” said Councilwoman Hunter.

“It’s just mind-boggling. I just come to the conclusion that you can’t take anything for granted, you can’t take anything for granted. You must do everything in your power to help the citizens in their need and their time in distress,” said Greene County EMA Director Hodges Smith.

“It’s kind of like Déjà vu. In November, it was the same place, same damage and I do know a few of those residents they just got their homes repaired from the last tornado,” said Greene County EMS Director Christopher Jones.

A curfew remains in effect from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. until further notice, according to the mayor. The police department says there’ve been no curfew violators.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Montgomery police
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado
President approves major disaster declaration for Alabama

Latest News

The Alabama Capitol is decorated for Gov. Kay Ivey's second inauguration.
WATCH LIVE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s second inauguration underway
Montgomery woman celebrates 106th birthday
Montgomery woman celebrates 106th birthday
Distinguish Young Women of Alabama contestants meet at Frazer Church
Distinguish Young Women of Alabama contestants meet at Frazer Church
Candlelight vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
Candlelight vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF-2 tornado
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF-2 tornado