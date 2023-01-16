Advertise
GRAPHIC: Sperm whale carcass washes ashore in Oregon

By Soyoung Kim and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The video associated with this story includes images that some may find disturbing.

OREGON (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials said it is an unusual stranding of a sperm whale on the Oregon coast and are working on finding out exactly what happened.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is unusual for a sperm whale to be in the area during this time of year.

The Coast Guard said crews received reports of a beached whale at Fort Stevens State Park just around noon on Saturday. The whale washed ashore just south of the Wreck of the Peter Iredale.

Many people visited the Oregon coast for a rare sight they said they didn’t want to miss.

“This is one of my most exciting days. I’ve dreamed about seeing a whale washed up since childhood,” said Amber Limb, a visitor.

“It’s a little alarming, but it’s nature, so it’s interesting,” said Kay Schilliam, another visitor.

“I thought about the line from Moby Dick. Captain Ahab says a dead whale or a stowed boat, well you have both right here,” Dan Limb, a visitor said.

NOAA is the agency leading the effort to investigate the beaching. Officials said it was a full-grown sperm whale.

“Forty to 50 feet long,” said Michael Milstein, spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries. “They are endangered, so they are protected.”

And he said it’s an unseasonable sight.

“It is a bit unusual to see a sperm whale here this time of year, so that’ll be one of the questions, you know, we’re asking,” Milstein said. “Does this help us understand the population and distribution of sperm whales off the West Coast?”

Officials said they’re carefully examining multiple gashes and plan to take tissue samples.

“Is there any sign that it was hit by a ship, for instance, or is there some sign that it’s emaciated or unhealthy for some reason?” Milstein said.

Visitors said they’re soaking in this unique experience.

“I had to take a pause and take it all in before I started taking as many pictures as I could,” Amber Limb said.

Officials are asking people to not get too close to the whale. They said it’s for the safety of the whale and evidence as well as for the public and pets because marine mammal carcasses could potentially carry diseases.

