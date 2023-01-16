Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has now been sold to Sons Auto Group.

Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional values and great customer service for drivers. They have 15 dealerships across Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Dick Brewbaker, former owner, said this was the right time to sell. He added that customers won’t see a change of employees.

“One of the reasons that I was glad to be able to do business with SONS Automotive is that they have every employee, everybody kept their job,” Brewbaker said. “And so for our customers, that will be the same faces they’re used to seeing. The only two people they won’t see are me and Don Ricker (former vice president of operations), but everybody else would be the same.”

Brewbaker said he isn’t retiring and has some options he is weighing.

