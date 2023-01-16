Advertise
Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn

(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West.

Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.

“The purchase of the Auburn facility will allow RAPA to continue our growth trajectory in the U.S. market and support the potential expansion of the company in the future,” said Dr. Roman Pausch, leader of the global company and the fourth generation of RAPA’s founding family.

RAPA manufactures various auto parts and serves premium car brands such as Audi, Tesla and Stellantis.

“RAPA is a great corporate citizen in the Auburn community,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said. “The company’s focus on innovation and automation at the crossroads of engineering and advanced manufacturing is a perfect fit for Auburn. We are honored that the leadership of RAPA continues to invest and do business in our community.”

Last year, RAPA celebrated its tenth anniversary in Auburn.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

