Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation

Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Elmore County Sheriff's Office((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man’s death in Elmore County has prompted an investigation.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night, a 50-year-old man, who is not being identified, got into an altercation with at least one person outside a local business. During the altercation, the man was hit in the head and went into cardiac arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the man died a short time later.

Additional details regarding the man’s death or the investigation have not been released.

