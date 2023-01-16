Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020.

Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in October. Following each carjacking, officials said Davis used the stolen vehicle to commit an armed robbery of a Montgomery business.

The first carjacking and robbery happened on January 23, 2020. Davis approached a vehicle in Montgomery with a woman and her two grandchildren, displayed a gun he had in his waistband, and told her, “Don’t move or say anything. All I want is the car.” Once Davis took the car, Howard said he proceeded to the Sunoco at the corner of Carmichael and East Trinity.

The second carjacking and robbery happened on October 30, 2020. During that incident, a man and his 15-year-old son were parked on the side of the street. When the father got out of the car and walked around the other side, he saw Davis pointing two guns at the 15-year-old. The father and son quickly moved from the vehicle, and Davis drove away with the car. According to Howard, testimony then alleged Davis robbed the Dollar General on Perry Hill Road about 25 minutes after the carjacking.

In the last carjacking and robbery, Davis approached a man sitting in a car outside a Montgomery business on November 11, 2020. Davis pointed a gun at the man and demanded he get out. Davis then took the car, and, within 10 minutes, a robbery occurred at the Fresh Market grocery store on Perry Hill Road, Howard added. Less than 10 minutes after the Fresh Market robbery, witnesses testified that Davis entered a Dollar General on the Eastern Boulevard, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.

Davis was sentenced to 315 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.