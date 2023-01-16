Advertise
Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

Skip Lobmiller is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee.
Skip Lobmiller is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado.

“It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.

He is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, an organization he said started the Autauga Creek Canoe Trail in Prattville. They had equipment to help the community clean up because of this.

“We showed up at nine downtown this morning with chainsaws and work gloves and come out and try to make a difference,” Lobmiller said.

He originally came to Sandy Ridge Road to remove trees from a friend’s fence. However, the destruction next door was far too much to ignore.

“The neighbors, he said, were more priority,” Lobmiller said.

The foundation of a nearby home is almost all that is left. The volunteer said it belonged to a disabled veteran who was physically unable to get to Alabama.

“I can’t really say whose house it is,” Lobmiller said. “We do know it’s a disabled military veteran who now lives in Florida.”

To help, Lobmiller has been cutting limbs and piling trees in the yard. He is also a veteran and felt it was his duty to serve his fellow service member.

“Helping others because I’ve had a lot of folks help me through the years,” he added.

