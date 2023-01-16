Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado.

“It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.

He is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, an organization he said started the Autauga Creek Canoe Trail in Prattville. They had equipment to help the community clean up because of this.

“We showed up at nine downtown this morning with chainsaws and work gloves and come out and try to make a difference,” Lobmiller said.

Volunteers are spending their Sunday helping pick up debris in Autauga County. I’m along Sandy Ridge Road. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/GJGCHeis9e — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) January 15, 2023

He originally came to Sandy Ridge Road to remove trees from a friend’s fence. However, the destruction next door was far too much to ignore.

“The neighbors, he said, were more priority,” Lobmiller said.

The foundation of a nearby home is almost all that is left. The volunteer said it belonged to a disabled veteran who was physically unable to get to Alabama.

“I can’t really say whose house it is,” Lobmiller said. “We do know it’s a disabled military veteran who now lives in Florida.”

To help, Lobmiller has been cutting limbs and piling trees in the yard. He is also a veteran and felt it was his duty to serve his fellow service member.

“Helping others because I’ve had a lot of folks help me through the years,” he added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.