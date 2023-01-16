Advertise
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath

City of Selma Board of Education building
City of Selma Board of Education building(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools will have remote learning this week in the aftermath of a devasting tornado hitting the city four days ago.

The district said this adjustment will allow for flexibility for all families.

“On behalf of each board member and the superintendent’s office, we send our thoughts and prayers to each of you impacted by the tornado that wreak havoc on our community,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous M. Byrd. “As we embark on our journey to recovery, SCS has designated the remainder of this week for remote learning to allow our families and employees the time needed to ensure everyone’s safety and basic needs are met.”

Officials said meals for students will be available daily from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the closest school.

Employees are expected to return to work this Wednesday. Students will return to class on Monday, Jan. 23.

Additionally, the school district said it will host a uniform and school supplies drive this Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

