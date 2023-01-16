Advertise
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado

Volunteers putting together snack bags
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma High School is no longer just a schoolhouse.

After last week’s devastating storms, the school has become a community center and shelter. People in need can find food, clothes, supplies, and a place to stay for those who lost their homes.

" We have volunteers from the red cross, different people from the community, and also people came from all over the nation to help lend a hand,” said volunteer Alan Reese.

Volunteers have been working around the clock to prep supplies for this community. They are putting together small snack bags that people can take as needed.

Baby supplies like diapers are also available, plus piles of bottled water, all things the Mccalls were thankful for.

“We are so appreciative of the help from people from here, near or far, that have come to help the people come together,” said tornado victim Amber Mccall.

Eric and Amber Mccall say they are just happy their family is alive. Eric was asleep when awoken by a tree that fell on top of him. He shares a message to those struggling due to this demolishing tornado.

“If your here, your here for a reason, and thank the lord for another day,” said Mccall.

If you would like to help those in need in Selma. Contact the Red Cross.

