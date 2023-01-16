Several days with rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of opportunities for wet weather over the next week as the pattern remains active. That doesn’t translate to multiple episodes of severe weather as most of our rain chances should be free of severe weather.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day today will actually be one of the few entirely dry days. Clouds will increase this afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Mother Nature will certainly cooperate for any outdoor plans or festivities you may have planned today.

Most of tonight is also dry. Things change close to sunrise tomorrow with some showers moving in from the north. Those showers will be around through much of tomorrow -- a scattered on and off kind of scenario. No severe weather or even thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a breezy wind of 10-20 mph.

A lull in the rain will occur tomorrow night before additional scattered showers arrive on Wednesday. I don’t see a whole lot on Wednesday in terms of rain, though some scattered showers are possible in spots. Coverage should remain at or below 40%. Temperatures will again be warm in the lower 70s with plenty of cloud cover.

A relatively strong cold front will then push through the state on Thursday. This should bring a quick-moving line or showers and embedded thunderstorms through Central and South Alabama late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Unlike last week’s system, this one shouldn’t produce much in the way of severe weather. A strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out though, so be sure to stay on top of the forecast as we get closer.

After highs in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon, much cooler air pushes in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Friday, the mid-50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday. Friday will be a dry day before more wet weather for the weekend.

The weekend actually looks pretty wet at this point. A system will move northward from the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and bring plenty of moisture with it. The result for us will be a good amount of rain between late Friday night and Sunday afternoon. It’s possible that most of that window ends up rainy.

The question is whether or not enough warmth and humidity get pulled into Alabama with this system. That will be the difference between plain rain and a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Sunday. Right now we are leaving severe weather out of the forecast. This will be something to watch closely over the coming days as we hope to get better agreement among forecast models.

