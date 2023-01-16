Advertise
Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Autauga County continues to cleanup after a massive EF-3 tornado, some schools will be closed Tuesday.

The Autauga County School System said Billingsley School, Pine Level Elementary School, Marbury Middle School and Marbury High School will reopen Wednesday. Officials said faculty and staff at those schools should report to their respective schools at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

All other schools in the district will be on regular schedules Tuesday.

