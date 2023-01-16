Advertise
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

File - The exterior of a Texas Roadhouse location.
File - The exterior of a Texas Roadhouse location.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama.

The popular chain is in the permitting phase of a new Opelika location with a targeted opening set for the first quarter of 2024, according to a company spokesperson.

The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping center off Interstate 85 at exit 58. The chain is currently seeking to hire management for the new restaurant.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Texas Roadhouse is known for its wide-ranging menu featuring hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides and fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter.

