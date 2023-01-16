Advertise
‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family

By Matt Lackritz and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family in West Virginia is rejoicing after they were reunited with a pet dog they lost several years ago.

Rachel Day said she and her family were vacationing in South Carolina three years ago when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Roscoe was eventually found and taken to an animal rescue, where staff scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, Roscoe was reunited with them.

“It was a relief really,” Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer with the animal rescue, drove to South Carolina to take Roscoe home. He told WSAZ Roscoe is one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Roscoe is now back with his family, with hugs, kisses and treats awaiting him in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

