Alabama Secretary of State officially withdraws from ERIC organization

Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.
Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as...
Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Newly sworn-in Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center.

In a release from his office, Allen promoted the move as his first official act in office, a move he had promised to make as such during his campaign for Secretary of State.

“I made a promise to the people of Alabama that ending our state’s relationship with the ERIC organization would be my first official act as Secretary of State,” Allen said. “I came into the office after being sworn in yesterday and signed the letter to ERIC notifying them that Alabama is no longer a participant in any of their programs.”

Allen’s Letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center.
Allen’s Letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center.(Office of Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen)

ERIC is a nonprofit organization that collects information from member states and then cross-references the data to help states manage and clean up their voter rolls. The system provides reports to states of voters that have died, moved, possible duplicate registrations, and voters that have potentially voted twice.

Allen, according to his release, expressed concerns about ERIC’s access to private data of Alabama citizens, which he says includes “driver’s license numbers, contact information and partial social security numbers of minors.”

“Providing the private information of Alabama citizens, including underage minors, to an out of state organization is troubling to me and to people that I heard from as I traveled the state for the last 20 months,” said Allen. “That is no longer a concern because the data uploads of that information from Alabama to ERIC is over.”

