Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department.

Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement.

He is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.

