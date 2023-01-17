Advertise
Arrest made in Eufaula weekend shooting

Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made for the Saturday night shooting at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment, according to a Facebook post from the Eufaula Police Department.

Billy Benefield, 43, of Eufaula was arrested on Monday for Attempted Murder for his alleged involvement.

He is currently being held at the Eufaula City Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident is still under investigation.

