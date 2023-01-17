Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula police have arrested a man on attempted murder charges.

According to Eufaula officials, an arrest has been made for an assault at a south Eufaula Avenue establishment that occurred on January 14.

43-year-old Billy Benefield, of Eufaula, was arrested Monday, January 16, for attempted murder (13A-4-2) for his alleged involvement.

Benefield is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.