FEMA deputy administrator to speak on tornado recovery in Selma at 3:30 p.m.

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks is in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. Hooks and other officials will be speaking to the media at 3:30 p.m.

WSFA 12 News will carry the news conference live in this story.

Hooks is meeting with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts. He will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey storm damage there.

Others expected at Tuesday’s news conference are Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr., Dallas County Emergency Management Director Toya Stiles-Crusoe and Autauga County Emergency Management Director Ernie Baggott.

