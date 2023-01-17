Advertise
Man charged in Jan. 11 Montgomery homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Jan. 11 homicide investigation.

Brandon Taylor, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. Authorities said Tolliver was found with fatal injuries last Wednesday in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.

Police said Taylor was taken into custody on Tuesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

No further details have been released.

