Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.

According to court records, John Andrew Spooney is charged with murder.

An arrest affidavit indicates the shooting happened Sunday around 2:38 p.m. in the area of Willena Avenue. Spooney reportedly intentionally shot the victim, who was later pronounced dead by a Baptist South Medical Center employee.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for details on this shooting and subsequent arrest.

Spooney is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Thursday at 11 a.m.

