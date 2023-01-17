Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after a fatal shooting Sunday in Montgomery.

According to court records, John Andrew Spooney is charged with murder.

An arrest affidavit indicates the shooting happened Sunday around 2:38 p.m. in the area of Willena Avenue. Spooney reportedly intentionally shot the victim, who was later pronounced dead by a Baptist South Medical Center employee.

We have reached out to Montgomery police for details on this shooting and subsequent arrest.

Spooney is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

Latest News

NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Drone video of tornado damage in Selma following the Jan. 12 tornado that swept through Dallas...
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Foggy and breezy weather to talk about
Foggy and breezy weather to talk about