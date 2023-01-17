Advertise
Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula

Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike crash in Eufaula
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck.

Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 61-year-old Montgomery man was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital via SurvivalFlight.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, the accident appeared to be caused by a medical episode.

The victim is now listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

