Motorcyclist in critical condition after single-bike accident in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck.

Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 61-year-old Montgomery man was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim was taken to a Montgomery hospital via SurvivalFlight.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, the accident appeared to be caused by a medical episode.

The victim is now listed in critical condition.

