Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving two vehicles early Tuesday morning left one car dangling from a utility pole on Graymont Ave.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. The crash sent one vehicle flying, where it caught the top end of a utility pole and hung there until Birmingham Fire and rescue was able to remove it. Two people were in the car at the time and had to be rescued. They were both treated for injuries at the scene.

According to police one or more people in the other vehicle fled the scene.

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave(wbrc)
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave(wbrc)

No word yet on the circumstances that led to the crash.

Alabama Power was at scene to deal with any power outages associated with the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

Latest News

As recovery continues in the Flatwood Community, we’re learning more about the community...
River Region United Way continuing support for Flatwood Community
Selma City Schools remote after severe weather, damage
Selma City Schools remote after severe weather, damage
River Region United Way updates on recovery assistance for Flatwood Community
River Region United Way updates on recovery assistance for Flatwood Community
United Way Disaster Relief Fund for Flatwood Community
United Way Disaster Relief Fund for Flatwood Community