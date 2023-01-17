Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross of Alabama has issued a scam alert.
They say that if you are approached by anyone offering debris removal or tree-cutting under the pretense of Red Cross, call the police.
These type of scams can also be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721.
Red Cross of Alabama says they offer all their services at no cost.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.