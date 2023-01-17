Rep. Barry Moore appointed to House Judiciary Committee

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Republican Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) has received an appointment to the House Judiciary Committee.

Moore, a Coffee County native, announced his appointment in a release sent out on Tuesday, January 17.

“It is a great and humbling honor to be appointed to serve on the prestigious House Judiciary Committee and serve alongside my friend and our chairman, Jim Jordan, to defend our foundational American freedoms,” said Moore. “The Judiciary Committee will be the tip of the spear this Congress fighting to ensure that the American people’s government works to protect their civil liberties.”

The House Judiciary Committee is responsible with overseeing the administration of justice within the federal courts, federal administrative agencies, and federal law enforcement entities. In addition, the committee is often involved in the impeachment process against federal officials.

