River Region United Way continuing support for Flatwood Community

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As recovery continues in the Flatwood Community, we’re learning more about the community organization working to help them.

Two people, a mother and her son were killed when a tornado made its way through the Flatwood Community, located in Montgomery County. That was the first time we heard about the River Region United Way Disaster Relief Fund.

“We started a fund specifically for Flatwoods so that we could help this community get back to their normal lives and get permanent shelter, which we are still working on,” Janet Bailey, executive director for River Region United Way, said.

Bailey said the non-profit knew it needed to help the members of the Flatwood Community because, unlike other areas devastated by severe weather, they would not receive government relief assistance.

“We came out here the first day after the storm and realized early on that this was not going to qualify for any type of FEMA relief money or any type of state relief money,” Bailey said. “We decided that this was an opportunity for us to raise funds or to be that can do it because people were already calling and wanting to help.”

The River Region United Way established a fund just for Flatwood, and so far, the community has stepped up.

“This community has stepped up and it has just been overwhelming,” Bailey added.

Since its creation, the fund has raised $175,000, which will go right back into the Flatwood Community.

“This community would not be able to do what they’re doing and move forward had it not been for been for the community and the outpouring of support,” Bailey said.

Going forward, Bailey said the River Region United Way will continue to be there when disaster strikes and stand alongside its community, helping get them back to their feet.

