Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teen charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl

Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.
Police in Ohio made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in connection to the killing of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.

According to the police department, officers arrested a 15-year-old boy last week. He has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

On Jan. 9, police reported finding DeAsia’s body in an alley.

Toledo police said DeAsia was a “habitual runaway.” However, investigators said the teen’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month after they realized something different about her recent disappearance.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to where the area Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed DeAsia is the daughter of an unsolved homicide victim from 2010, DeAndre Green. His case was highlighted last year for WTVG’s Case Files.

Police said DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with DeAndre’s death.

While police have made an arrest, officers have yet to release any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Brewbaker Motors has sold been sold to SONS Automotive.
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Governor Kay Ivey is sworn in as the 54th Governor of Alabama during a ceremony on the steps of...
Ivey takes oath, begins second full term as Alabama’s 54th governor

Latest News

Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault
Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault
Elon Musk is facing a class-action lawsuit involving Tesla stock owners.
Elon Musk drama shifts from Twitter to tweets about Tesla
An investigation is underway in Virginia after 13 schools did not inform students they won...
Virginia schools under investigation after failing to notify students of national merit recognition
Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller speaks about the recent shootings.
Mayor faults 'radicalism' in shooting at elected officials' homes