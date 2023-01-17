Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to the classroom

By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy.

McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate.

“I am full of energy all the time,” she said. “I love my students, I love this school, I love what I do.”

Her voice carries through the halls of Tuskegee Public School, and her legacy continues through her former students.

One of those former students is Candyce Patrick, who had McCray for eighth grade math. Patrick now works at Tuskegee Public School too and was also a WSFA 12 News Class Act award winner. She called McCray her inspiration.

“She’s very deserving of this. She’s actually one of the ones that inspired me to become a teacher,” Patrick said. “I didn’t always like math and she changed that.”

So what makes this big personality such a big inspiration? The 8th grade math and science teacher is known to take these traditionally difficult subjects and make it fun. Her lesson plans include lots of group learning, singing, and more.

“A lot of students are afraid of math and I don’t want them to be afraid of math. It’s a puzzle. Just put the pieces together and learn.. I like to think that I provide the structure and support for them to do just that,” McCray said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
"Chimney Rock," actually named Acapulco Rock, is a popular site for boaters on Lake Martin.
‘Million Dollar Fish’ returns to Lake Martin
Montgomery police
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
Elmore County Sheriff's Office
Man’s death in Elmore County prompts investigation
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
NWS: Massive EF3 tornado killed 7 now identified in Autauga County

Latest News

Some Autauga County schools will be closed Tuesday
City of Selma Board of Education building
Selma City Schools remote this week amid tornado’s aftermath
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will visit a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the...
Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students
Lakesha Farris of Goodwyn Middle School used to be a teacher in the classroom, but in recent...
Goodwyn Middle School counselor prepares students for high school, beyond