Tuskegee teacher brings energy, experience to the classroom

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Sarah McCray is known as “that teacher” at Tuskegee Public School. She’s always singing, always full of energy.

McCray has been teaching for 27 years and says every day is a reason to celebrate.

“I am full of energy all the time,” she said. “I love my students, I love this school, I love what I do.”

Her voice carries through the halls of Tuskegee Public School, and her legacy continues through her former students.

One of those former students is Candyce Patrick, who had McCray for eighth grade math. Patrick now works at Tuskegee Public School too and was also a WSFA 12 News Class Act award winner. She called McCray her inspiration.

“She’s very deserving of this. She’s actually one of the ones that inspired me to become a teacher,” Patrick said. “I didn’t always like math and she changed that.”

So what makes this big personality such a big inspiration? The 8th grade math and science teacher is known to take these traditionally difficult subjects and make it fun. Her lesson plans include lots of group learning, singing, and more.

“A lot of students are afraid of math and I don’t want them to be afraid of math. It’s a puzzle. Just put the pieces together and learn.. I like to think that I provide the structure and support for them to do just that,” McCray said.

