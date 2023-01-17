Advertise
Unemployment help available for some in Autauga, Dallas counties

All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation in aftermath from severe...
All that remains of a house on County Road 43 is the foundation in aftermath from severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Prattville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Workers in Autauga and Dallas counties impacted by last week’s severe weather may qualify for unemployment assistance, the Alabama Department of Labor announced Tuesday.

The state agency said people who live in or worked in those counties and became unemployed due to severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 may be eligible for assistance under the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program. This was triggered President Biden designating the area as a disaster area on Sunday.

“Generally, those who are eligible for state unemployment benefits are not eligible for DUA, but a claimant may qualify if state unemployment compensation benefits are exhausted,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “If you believe you are entitled to these benefits, I urge you to file a claim to see if you are eligible.”

“People who may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance include the following: individuals who no longer have a job, are unable to reach the place of employment, or were scheduled to start work in the major disaster area and the job no longer exists; those who became the breadwinner or major support of the family because the head of household died, or those who cannot work because of an injury incurred during the major disaster. All of the previously described circumstances must be as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.”

To file a claim, visit ADOL’s website or call 1-866-234-5382. Officials said the deadline to fil a DUA claim is February 16 for Autauga and Dallas counties.

